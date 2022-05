A record-smashing 131 people attended Ag Trivia Night Thursday night, May 5, at Take 16, where Rock County Farm Bureau and Rock Nobles Cattlemen’s Association hosted the event and helped with

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.