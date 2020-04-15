LHS junior captures first #BeTheLightMN moment with CEO business tool

Sometimes pictures from the ground don’t tell the whole story.

Luverne High School junior Cade Wenninger last week showcased aerial photographs he captured through his Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities class.

“I always thought the drone pictures on the Internet were really neat,” he said.

Late last year Wenninger began business plans for Skygenix, an aerial photography company. He researched and purchased a DJI Mavic 2 drone and camera, which folds to the size of a small brick for easy transport.

He has since completed the necessary Federal Aviation Administration classes to commercially fly a drone, which follows similar air space rules as airplanes do

“It teaches rules (of where to fly a drone) but it also teaches how to read maps of the area,” he said about the three-week online FAA classes.

Wenninger’s business won’t fully take off until he takes his in-person test, and he can’t do that until flight schools reopen after coronavirus closures.

So, he is using his time to perfect a hobby he started several years ago with a mini drone.

With his new $1,800 (retail) drone, Wenninger views and captures images through his cell phone, which is placed in a two-handed remote control. Photos are saved on a small photo card inside the drone.

He’s mastered framing aerial shots but various lighting conditions have been a challenge. “I’ve learned to pay attention to the time of day,” he said.

Bright sun and resulting shadows often have unintended results, but an evening picture-taking session matched those he admired on the Internet.

Luverne Public Schools participated in the April 8 #BeTheLightMN event, which commemorated spring sports activities and seniors who are missing their final season of their high school careers.

The event called for schools to turn on the stadium lights to their sports facilities for 20 minutes, 20 seconds at 8:20 p.m. The weekly stadium lighting will continue through the end of May.

Wenninger captured each vacant sports venue in aerial drone shots that included the track and field, tennis courts, baseball and softball fields.

In this CEO business plan, Wenninger takes aerial pictures of anything including vehicles, homes, farmsteads, commercial properties, activities, etc., as well as video.

Wenninger will display his Skygenix business with 14 other CEO students on June 17 during a showcase that was originally planned for May.

About CEO

This is the second year of the CEO program that immerses students in real-life learning experiences via partnerships with area businesses including partnering with a mentor. The yearlong program culminates with students developing their own businesses.

The program is open to senior and junior students from Luverne, Hills-Beaver Creek, Ellsworth, Adrian, Southwest Minnesota Christian, Pipestone and Edgerton. Students apply to the program each year.

Wenninger, 17, plans to attend college and keep building his aerial photography business. “It will be a good way to make money,” he said.