Legion donates baseballs

American Legion members Frank Kemper (left) and Veryl Stoffel (right) from Post 636 in Lismore give a box of baseballs to Don Dinger, Luverne Baseball Association president, to be used at the Legion State Tournament July 28 through July 31 in Luverne. Stoffel, father of Luverne Public Works supervisor John Stoffel, and the Lismore Legion have donated new balls to the local program for the past several years, and this year they gave more than 80 balls for the Legion State Tournament hosted by Luverne.