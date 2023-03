Two longtime Clinton Township officials were recently recognized for their years of service on the township board. Henry Zwaan (pictured at left with board chairman Kurt Elbers) was honored for 40 years of leadership, and Steve Top (pictured at right with Elbers) was honored for 20 years on the Clinton Township Board. The photographs were taken Sunday, March 12, at Poplar Creek in Luverne.

