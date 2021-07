Gil Haugen Construction workers maneuver the final 55-foot precast wall panels into place Tuesday morning, June 22, fully enclosing the Luverne Middle-High School performing arts center. Once in position, the 53,000-pound panel was welded into place and the seams caulked.

