Land Down Under 'Zoomerang'

St. John Lutheran Church was turned into the Land Down Under for its “Zoomerang” Vacation Bible School August 1-4. With the help of 45 volunteers, 74 area children attended and learned what the Bible says about the value of human life. As it turned out to be one of the hottest weeks of the summer, VBS participants felt like they were in Australia. Through games, crafts, music and more, children discovered how precious each and every person is to God. From the tiniest to the oldest, each person is made in the image of God. The VBS theme verse was Psalm 139:14, “I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.”