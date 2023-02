Wheels are in motion to bring a Kwik Trip to South Highway 75 in Luverne, with earth moving to start this spring, construction this fall and opening expected in January 2024.

Company officials said Luverne’s Kwik Trip footprint will be 9,000 square feet located on 2.88 acres just south of the Econo Lodge Hotel near the intersection of Highway 75 and Gabrielson Road.