For several consecutive years, Dean “Iron Man” Wenzel has completed welding projects for the Rock County Fairgrounds. This year he designed and welded brackets for the livestock fans to circulate air through the swine, sheep and cattle barns. Wenzel’s first projects were in 2017 when he designed the signage and flag pole located at the fairground’s south entrance.

