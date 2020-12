The City of Luverne purchased this property at 712 West Lawn Park and in the near future will demolish the old residential dwelling to clear the lot for future housing or economic development. The city paid $9,500 for the property in September with the intent of improving the neighborhood and making way for improved housing.

