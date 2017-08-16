Imagine your community without your community newspaper

What would Rock County be like without the Star Herald? Think of all that would be lost — not the least of which would be an official record of our lives.

Our archives date back to 1873; we’ve been here nearly as long as our forefathers who settled the prairie 150 years ago. Even in an era of Google and Wikipedia, we have information about Rock County — wars, famines, floods, fires, elections, victories and losses — about our people that you can’t find anywhere else.

Think of that.

Our people and events occasionally make the news in other media outlets, but the Star Herald is the only news organization that exclusively covers the people and communities of Rock County.

Day after day. Week after week. Year after year.

And we’re keenly aware that the work we do today is the official record of tomorrow. It’s important that we get it right. That’s the difference between trained professional reporters and casual social bloggers. Facebook is fun, but it’s not news.

Our fun feature stories illustrate the color and character of our people, but we also serve as government watchdogs, sitting in on public meetings and writing stories to help our residents make critical decisions and stay informed.

With our cameras and notebooks, it’s our job (and privilege) to capture the moments in life that define who we are and share the stories that entertain and inspire our readers.

Without you there is no newspaper. And without a newspaper, there is no you — or record of you, that is.

We carry your stories of struggles won and lost that help us come together as people. Your courageous encounter with disease, the heartache of a home leveled by tornado or destroyed by fire, the joy of a state championship title, the street assessment proposed by the city or the new housing development being planned down the street.

Without the newspaper acting in an objective role to collect, investigate, interview, verify and share all of this information, our connections as individuals and community would be compromised.

As Minnesota newspapers celebrate 150 years of journalism, this “Whiteout Day” recognizes all that we hold true and important for strong communities. In Rock County we’re also celebrating 150 years of Luverne and the fact that we’ve been there for most of them.

We pledge our continued effort to find and explain trusted stories, issues and information that are relevant for your lives. It’s what newspapers have been doing for generations. And with your continued support, it’s what we will continue to do.