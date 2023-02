The nearly full moon stole the show Saturday night for the Blue Mounds State Park annual Candlelight Hike. More than 700 hikers young and old from the tri-state area enjoyed mild winter temperatures and calm winds for the 3-mile trek along moonlit and candlelit trails.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.