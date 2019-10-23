Hills Nonprofit Rock Ranch unveils expansion

The pairing of horses and humans at Rock Ranch is leading the nonprofit program on a path to expansion.

Dan and Marie LaRock started Rock Ranch in 2016 at their acreage near Hills as a place for children to learn about horses and how to ride them.

Today Rock Ranch has a senior saddles program for ages 55 and older and it recently piloted a counseling program for victims of human trafficking and others who have experienced trauma.

With new programs and public interest, the LaRocks are expanding their operation with an indoor arena south of their farm.

Now is the time

They recently launched a pledge campaign to raise $680,000 for an 80-by-200-foot heated building to include an 80-by-120-foot riding arena, five horse stalls, a conference room, offices, restrooms and a handicap-accessible viewing platform.

A 60-by-100-foot riding arena will be constructed outdoors.

“Two years ago we began dreaming of an indoor arena,” Dan said. “Now is the time to explore moving indoors.”

Marie, who works full time with the ranch, said this year’s wet and cold weather prompted many extra hours rescheduling sessions for the three programs.

The ranch currently owns eight horses in the therapeutic riding program ranging from a small pony to a tall Thoroughbred.

The move indoors would eliminate weather factors and allow participation in each of the three programs to grow.

Ranch business grows 144 percent since opening

So far, Rock Ranch has experienced a growth of 144 percent since opening in 2016.

This year 122 sessions were completed with 278 visitors, and there are 17 families on a waiting list for the children’s riding program. The ranch has 15 active volunteers.

This fall, Marie helped pilot a mental health therapy program called Eagala through the Sioux Falls-based Call to Freedom, which helps victims of human trafficking navigate healthier life paths.

The 25-session counseling program helped eight victims of trauma last fall.

Dedicated to equine therapy

“People who have experienced trauma often have difficulty talking about what they have gone through,” said Marie, who worked in the mental health field before opening the ranch.

“Traditional talk therapy isn’t always the most effective method to treat victims. This kind of therapy allows clients to see things from a different perspective.”

The indoor arena would allow more groups to partner with the ranch to expand their counseling options.

Because of their dedication to equine-led therapy, the LaRocks are committed to moving the project forward through the use of their own personal funds and the donation of their own farmland to the arena project.

They are working with Dysthe Construction to develop the six-acre site and the plans for the indoor arena.

Here’s how to give

The LaRocks have formed a nine-member steering committee to oversee the pledge campaign that will help with the construction costs.

Pledges, which can be dropped off at Security Savings Bank in the tri-state area, can be made one time or over a three-year period. The pledge campaign will continue now through the end of the year.

Rock Ranch is a 501(c)3 organization.

More information about Rock Ranch and the arena project can be found on the group’s website, www.riderockranch.org.

Groundbreaking for the arena is planned for November with a projected finish in the spring of 2020.