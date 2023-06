Delwyn Walraven pilots the float Saturday morning pulling his brother, Robert Walraven, through the Friendship Days parade in Hills. The two served as the 2023 parade marshals. They operate Wally’s Nursery and were honored for more than 30 years of business in the Hills area. Scattered showers in the area held off until the parade, which lasted just over an hour, was finished.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.