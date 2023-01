Hills Mayor Keith Elbers (standing, far left) watches Vickie Busswitz and Cory Metzger recite the oaths of office prior to the Jan. 10 Hills City Council meeting. Busswitz was re-elected to a second term in November while Cory Metzger begins his first four-year term. Metzger was elected to the seat filled by Alan Leenderts, who served on the council for 16 years.

