At the first meeting of the new year, the Hills-Beaver Creek School District Board of Education repeated the oath of office along with newly-elected members Eric Uittenbogaard and Travis Helgeson led by Board Chairman Arlyn Gehrke (far left).

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.