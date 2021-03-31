Highway 91 north of Adrian closed starting April 12 for bridge work

Motorists are advised that Highway 91 at the north edge of Adrian will be closed to replace the bridge over Interstate 90 beginning Monday, April 12, and traffic will be detoured.

While I-90 will always remain open to through traffic, at times I-90 traffic may be diverted to the ramps at Highway 91 during certain stages of construction.

Highway 91 through traffic will be detoured to Nobles County Roads 35, 15 and 4 for the duration of the project.

The bridge project also includes guardrail replacement and drainage upgrades and should be complete by September.

For a detailed detour map and more information on the project visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy91bridge/.

Redstone Construction of Mora was awarded the project with a bid of $1,957,454.