Crews with Pointer Roofing, Sioux Falls, made quick work of their shingling job at First Presbyterian Church in Luverne Thursday, June 15. They’re among many workers with outdoor jobs this summer who have had to adjust their pace for warmer summer weather by taking breaks and hydrating frequently. Temperatures climbed to near 90 degrees on Wednesday.

