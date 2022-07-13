Herreid Military Museum Launches website

Just in time for summer visitors, the Herreid Military Museum’s website is ready for browsing.

It shares information about the museum and its displays while also serving as a guide to pavers surrounding the Rock County Veterans Memorial on the courthouse south lawn.

Since the memorial was dedicated in 2007, nearly 1,700 pavers have been etched with names, rank, military branch and service dates of Rock County veterans, both living and deceased.

As families visit the monument, they often spend time searching among the pavers for the one bearing their loved one’s name.

Now, they can consult herreidmilitarymuseum.org for the general area their veteran’s paver is located. Searching an alphabetical list, families can link to a map showing the highlighted area where their paver is located.

“The paver listing with the locations on a map makes it so much easier for people to find their paver,” said Chamber Director Jane Wildung Lanphere.

She credits the efforts of museum curator Terrie Gulden, former Chamber assistant Reva Sehr and high school intern Camden Hoven for successfully launching the website.

Lanphere said the site also features photographs from the Veterans Photo Show the Carnegie hosted in 2017, and she said the Chamber is hoping to add more.

“If anyone has a photo and listing they would like us to put on the website for any veteran from Rock County or with Rock County ties, we would be happy to do so,” she said.

The Luverne Chamber, Brandenburg Gallery and Herreid Military Museums, located in the renovated jail building next to the courthouse, will host open house tours during this weekend’s Cardinal Pride all-school reunion.

Open house hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.