Henning buys lot in Luverne's industrial park

Henning Construction, Adrian, purchased two lots in Luverne’s industrial park to accommodate its local construction projects.

“It was available, and it seemed like it would suit us,” Brent Henning said. “Right now we park a lot of equipment at our gravel pit … It just seemed like a good idea.”

The Luverne Economic Development Authority conducted a public hearing last month for the sale of the lots for $45,000.

The lots are fully developed with water, sewer and electrical services, and Walnut Avenue is now a county 10-ton road, which will meet the needs of Henning’s heavy equipment.

“We bought it when it was a gravel road, but we knew it was going to be a blacktop, and we knew it was in a good area for us,” Henning said.

At their August meeting, LEDA members approved the development agreement that calls for Henning Construction to build a structure on the property within a year.

The agreement calls for a 60-by-100-foot building on the property, and Henning is responsible for connecting utility services from the property line to the building.

Construction will begin within a year.

According to EDA director Holly Sammons, the city’s investment in the industrial park is paying off as businesses are buying the lots, building on them and increasing the local tax base.

“The goal of the council was to have shovel-ready lots,” Sammons said. “My hands were tied before when people came in with ideas and wanted to do something.”

She said a 100-acre available parcel that needed to be prepared with streets and utilities made for cumbersome lot sales.

“There’s nothing quick about a utility infrastructure project, and most businesses didn’t want to wait for that; they’d made a decision and they wanted to get started,” Sammons said.

“Now we can turn around on a lot sale in a matter of days.”