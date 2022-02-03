Helegson family hosts 28th annual Father/Son Pool Tournament

Sixteen teams competed for the traveling trophy in the 28th Annual Helgeson Father/Son Pool Tournament Feb. 11 and 12 at Up the Dam Creek Bar in Beaver Creek.

Keith and Ryan Morford defeated Dick Kramer and Brandon Muellenberg in the final round.

Along with the double-elimination pool tournament, a quilt and several other raffles took place throughout the Friday and Saturday event.

The event raised $4,300 for Sanford Luverne Hospice and over the 28 years, $42,300 has been raised.

The tournament resumed this year, and due to the ability to receive funds through Venmo, it received donations from South Dakota, Minnesota, Indiana, Canada, Iowa, Colorado and Wisconsin.

“The Helgeson family wants to thank everyone for the donations, family members for helping sell tickets, making the quilt and for the extra raffle items and Up the Dam Creek for letting us play here,” said Gary Helgeson, who with wife, Maureen, organize the event.

“We especially thank the players. Without them there is no tournament.”

The tournament began in 1985 by Gordon and Kitty Helgeson, who raised the money to support the Hospice Cottage in Luverne.

Gary said his late parents conducted the tournament for 20 years building a “legacy for giving.”