The first measurable snowfall was forecast for Friday, Dec. 10, prompting the Luverne and Hills school districts to call for an e-learning day. While snowfall amounts varied throughout Rock County, the U.S. National Weather Service estimated 4 to 8 inches fell throughout the day in light to moderate snow that persisted throughout the day with some areas receiving a foot of snowfall.

