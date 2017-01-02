Heartland Express forums are next week

The public is invited to meet with the United Community Action Partnership staff at one of three forums in Luverne, Hardwick and Hills.

The open houses are from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Heartland Express office at 1110 N. Blue Mound Ave. in Luverne, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the American Legion in Hills, and from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 8, at the Hardwick City Hall.

United Community Action Partnership now manages the public transportation service in Rock County. The management change took place Jan. 1 with no impact to service. UCAP, however would like suggestions for possible service improvements.