Hardwick buys 9 acres of Scott land for growth

Story updated to correct the number of generations the Scott family has made Hardwick home.

The city of Hardwick is growing in size — nine acres to be exact.

An agreement was signed Tuesday by the Hardwick City Council to purchase the nine-acre property from the Scott family for $88,000.

The new area is referred to as the Scott Addition.

The addition will allow the city to offer seven acres for commercial and residential development, with two acres set aside for a possible new fire hall.

The nine-acre parcel is located on the city’s western edge, south of County Road 7, and wraps around the south end of Buckingham Street.

The additional land is a welcome solution to inquiries received by the city.

“We have people ask if there are lots in Hardwick to build on or move in a home,” said Mayor Tom Haas. “We do, but they are small.”

Three years ago, Denver Township inquired about constructing a multi-purpose building in or near the Hardwick city limits. Both the city of Hardwick and Denver Township supported a new, shared township/fire hall structure.

However, the joint project stalled due to the lack of a suitable location.

Surrounded by farmland, Hardwick at that time had no property owners interested in selling a portion of their farmland to the city until late last year.

Six months ago, city officials began working with the Scott family, who have been the only land owners interested in selling a portion of their land to Hardwick to expand the city limits.

Community pride prompted the Scott family to consider selling a portion of the family’s property.

JR Scott and Brandee (Scott) Bullerman grew up on a farm just outside of Hardwick.

They represent the fifth generation of the Scott family to call Hardwick home.

Scott said for decades he or his family attended church, patronized local businesses, played fastpitch softball in the park, and/or gathered for the annual town celebrations.

Abe Scott was the first to come to Hardwick in 1905. Their great-grandfather, BJ Scott, farmed and served on the Hardwick volunteer fire department along with their dad, Randy Scott, who also served as the department’s fire chief. Grandparents Earl and Marcella lived in Hardwick and the Scott children were frequent visitors.

“It’s just a pretty neat little town,” Scott said. “I had a lot of fun growing up in that town.”

Although Scott himself no longer lives in the area, he wants his nieces and nephews to have the experience of growing up in a small town.

“He told us he wants to make 56134 a great place to live again and hopefully we’ll be able to some new business to town,” said Mayor Haas.

Currently city officials are working with engineers at DGR of Rock Rapids to finalize lot sizes and access points in and out of the new addition.

A direct connection to County Road 7 is preferred for emergency vehicle access.

Haas said the city intends to recoup costs through future lot sales.