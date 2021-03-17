Hall of Fame Committee seeks members

The Rock County Historical Society Board of Directors has authorized the reforming of the Rock County Hall of Fame Committee, and new members are sought for input.

The purpose of the committee is to recognize the accomplishments of the many men and women —great and near-great — who at one time in their lives had a significant identity with Rock County, Minnesota.

Their achievement comes from all endeavors, with some gaining state, national and international recognition.

Fame, for some, may have been confined more closely to home. However, the common thread for all is the distinction that their accomplishments brought to Rock County.

Applications are now being taken for up to 10 people, representing all regions of the county, who would be willing to serve on the committee, which meets once annually.

Names of volunteers interested in serving on the committee will be accepted through April 7. The Rock County Historical Society Board will name committee members during its April meeting.

Those interested in serving on the committee or who need additional information can contact the Luverne Area Chamber at 507-283-4061 or email rcmuseum@gmail.com.