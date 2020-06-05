H-BC staff walks ditches to honor seniors
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 11:42am mfodness
Twenty staff members with Hills-Beaver Creek Public Schools spent Friday morning cleaning the ditches along Hwy 270 between Hills and Steen. Traditionally the senior class completes the fall and spring cleanup but due to the coronavirus and the issuance of distance learning, the students were unable to complete the spring event. Instead senior class advisor Dan Ellingson enlisted the help of secondary and elementary staff to complete the task in their honor.