Cleaning the north side of Hwy 270, east of Hills, are (from left) Dan Ellingson (bending over), Chris Louwagie, Kale Wiertzema, Jason Blosmo and Rex Metzger.H-BC Industrial Technology Teacher Chris Louwagie places candy wrappers into a garbage bag.Secondary teacher Scott Harnack picks up a discarded orange juice carton.Samantha McGaffee, Renee Edmondson and Superintendent Todd Holthaus work along the ditches between Hills and Steen.

H-BC staff walks ditches to honor seniors

Wed, 05/06/2020 - 11:42am mfodness

Twenty staff members with Hills-Beaver Creek Public Schools spent Friday morning cleaning the ditches along Hwy 270 between Hills and Steen. Traditionally the senior class completes the fall and spring cleanup but due to the coronavirus and the issuance of distance learning, the students were unable to complete the spring event. Instead senior class advisor Dan Ellingson enlisted the help of secondary and elementary staff to complete the task in their honor.

