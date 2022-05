Hills-Beaver Creek Little Patriots hosted a Mother-Son, Father-Daughter Prom Saturday night following H-BC’s Friday prom in the high school gym. Organizers said 72 couples participated in the first-time event. “It was a huge success — greater than we could have hoped for, and the kids had so much fun,” said Leilani Kruger.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.