H-BC facilities committee supports new elementary school in Beaver Creek, additions to secondary school building in Hills
Wed, 10/05/2022 - 12:54pm mfodness
A 25-member Hills-Beaver Creek School District stakeholder committee recommended building a new elementary school in Beaver Creek along with additions to the secondary school in Hills.
School board members have taken no official action on the committee’s recommendation, waiting for results from a soon-to-be-released districtwide community survey.