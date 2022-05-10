Home / Home
Members of Hills-Beaver Creek School District stakeholders’committee met with Dean Beeninga with ATSR, a planning, architecture and engineering firm from Minneapolis Thursday, Sept. 22, in the commons at the secondary school in Hills. The group considered the various building improvement plans before voting on which plan the group would recommend to the school board.

H-BC facilities committee supports new elementary school in Beaver Creek, additions to secondary school building in Hills

Wed, 10/05/2022 - 12:54pm mfodness

A 25-member Hills-Beaver Creek School District stakeholder committee recommended building a new elementary school in Beaver Creek along with additions to the secondary school in Hills.

School board members have taken no official action on the committee’s recommendation, waiting for results from a soon-to-be-released districtwide community survey.

 

