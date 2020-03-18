H-BC approves first tax abatement request

Hills-Beaver Creek School Board approved their first tax abatement request at their meeting Wednesday night, March 11.

Jason and Sheila Steinhoff of rural Steen applied to abate $133 over five years as part of the Rock County Home Initiative.

The school board voted 6-0 to grant the request at the close of the public hearing. No one from the public attended and Director Blake Wysong was not in attendance.

“We’ve had 3 or 4 houses built in our district and I attribute it to this program,” said Superintendent Todd Holthaus.

The board adopted a resolution last fall, agreeing to participate in the incentive program to encourage the construction of new single-family housing units and to encourage replacement of dilapidated housing in Rock County.

Application must be made to the school district for an abatement request to be considered.

The Steinhoffs replaced an existing home on their Clinton Township acreage. The abatement amount is the difference between the new home’s and the previous home’s market values.

In other business, the H-BC school board:

•heard a LEGO league will start next school year for middle and high school students. Funding was made possible for the next five years through a Frank Boon grant for $5,000. The district will also contribute to the league’s operation.

•approved adding 27 days to school social worker Alison Ceynowa Breuer’s contract for the rest of the school year. Cost would be $7,400 and move Breuer’s position from 50 to 65 percent of full time.

•accepted the resignation request of assistant cook Ed Gehrke effective at the end of the current school year.

•assigned Donna Burgers from interim to full-time head cook for the district and for Lisa Durst to operate the after-school van.