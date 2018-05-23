Star Herald Guest Editorial

By Emily Crabtree,

Executive Director, Luverne Area Community Foundation

It’s likely you have heard something about the shortage of child care in the news. Communities all around greater Minnesota are sharing similar stories; there are not enough childcare openings in or near where families live and work.

This should be of concern not only to parents trying to find child care but to all of us. Child care is an essential service necessary in a community for healthy growth.

Young families looking to move into a community need a house, a job and child care, with most families having two working parents. You take away child care and a house will be purchased in another community and a job filled at another site. This will ripple into empty desk space in our schools, less patronage in our business sector and a community with a population that will only age and not be replaced by the next generation of residents.

We are no different from any other community in Minnesota that is struggling with child care availability. In-home providers in Rock County are down by over 20 homes in the last two years with the average provider keeping an open door for only five years. We currently do not have a child care center model to help fill this gap.

Over the last five months the Luverne Area Community Foundation facilitated conversations over this issue. In an attempt to help find the best solution for our community, a very thoughtful process was implemented by a child care task force committee.

Doing our best to involve as many experts in this field as possible including current providers, local leadership and a child care business consultant, we held community conversations.

First to sit around the table was local leadership from city, county, school board, state and even some interested federal representation. We wanted to make sure they knew that this problem was speeding toward crisis and their attention to whatever they could do to help was going to be needed.

We spent a night with current in-home providers. We listened to their concerns and stories and offered a business plan continuing education course to empower them to remember they are a business, an essential part of our community, not a babysitting service.

We wanted to know how business owners are affected by child care shortages for hiring and staffing, so we met for an after-hours social and listened some more.

Our conversations are drawing attention. Positive attention. Minnesota Sen. Bill Weber has taken these conversations to the legislature and has co-authored the start of some reform to the current state regulations on child care. U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and Congressman Tim Walz have each asked to be part of a conversation in our community about the concerns and needs of this shortage.

While I am encouraged by what is happening as more people continue this conversation, my bigger concern is what is going to happen right here in Rock County.

What can things look like six months, one year and five years from now? We have new industry moving in soon with new jobs and potential new residents. How are we going to ensure that they choose Luverne or a community within the county to live, rather than be a commuter to a job?

This community never ceases to amaze me. There is a wealth of leadership, vision, selfless acts and financial support for the things we name as important to the vitality of our community.

I am convinced that child care will soon take its spot on the “projects with solutions” shelf, but it’s going to take leadership, vision, selfless acts and financial support in a collaborative effort to get it done.

This isn’t just a problem for working parents with young children; it’s a problem for all of us who call this community home.