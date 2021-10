Heavy equipment moved into place Monday on the site of the future “PrairiE Loft” apartment buildings and a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the corner of Hatting Street and South Highway 75.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.