Green Earth Players gets grant funding from SMAC

The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council board awarded a total of $39,515 in grant funds to five organizations and six artists in the southwest Minnesota region for a total of eleven grants awarded.

The Green Earth Players community theater group was among several to receive an equipment and facilities improvement grant.

These grants provide up to $10,000 to arts organizations for the purchase of equipment items and facilities improvements that will strengthen the organization’s capacity to serve the arts needs of the SMAC region.

In Rock County, the Green Earth Players of Luverne was awarded $6,508 to make updates to their rehearsal space.

Funds will be spent on replacing the stage floor with a more permanent material, buying materials to build a stronger and safer stage floor.

Funds will also go toward the purchase of speakers and a small-scale sound mixing board, a new electric piano/keyboard and basic shop tools.

The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council (SMAC) is a non-profit organization supporting the arts in the 18 counties of southwestern Minnesota with funds and technical services to enable local organizations, educational institutions, and individuals to sponsor and/or create and promote the arts in their communities.

SMAC receives funding from individuals, businesses, organizations, schools, cities, counties, private foundations including the McKnight Foundation, an allocation from the state of Minnesota, and a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund, made possible by the voters of Minnesota.