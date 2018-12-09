Grant brings water station to Blue Mound Tower

Blue Mound Tower residents have use of a water bottle filling station, thanks to a $2,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Health.

“No one used our old drinking faucet,” said housing director Tammy Johnson. “Many times it stunk due to dry drain. I was so excited to come across this grant opportunity.”

The fill station complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act due to its push-bar activation as well as an easy-touch tap for use as a drinking fountain.

The new fountain promotes positive oral health.

Johnson said she would frequently see tenants drinking large glasses of fountain pop because they don’t want to buy water.

“My elderly and disabled physically also can’t haul bottles of water and for some of the people it’s a financial hardship and they choose not to buy water,” she said. “The water quality here is safe but all water piped to the apartments is soft water, not the best tasting.”

Blue Mound Tower is a 76-unit low-income housing apartment complex in Luverne.