Grain quality concerns prompt Minnesota Farm Bureau to urge grain safety in farm bins

The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) Board of Directors focused considerable discussion Monday on grain quality concerns and related farm safety measures.

“It’s always hard to store higher moisture grain. Combine this with low-test weight, and we are having a perfect storm of grain quality issues in our bins,” said Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) President Kevin Paap.

“Our state board of directors want farmers to know to never go in the bin alone especially when we are having quality concerns.”

Beaver Creek farmer Peter Bakken urges producers to be aware of grain clumping and crusting and not to take chances.

“Most importantly, farmers need to remember that your family and friends want you home safe at the end of the day,” said Bakken, chairman of the MFBF Promotion and Education Committee.

During a grain bin safety incident, it’s important to turn off the power so the equipment stops running, but don’t shut off all the power.

“We really want those fans on. It’s very important to turn the aeration fan on, get air up to the person submerged in the grain,” said MFBF Vice President Dan Glessing.

“If you are caught in this situation, remember to cover your mouth and nose with your hands to keep your airway open to help your chances of survival.”

The MFBF Board of Directors encourages farmers to take proper safety precautions working with grain to include using proper respiratory equipment especially with the increased chances of mold with this year’s grain quality.

“We encourage our county Farm Bureaus to reach out to their county Farm Bureau members and to their local fire and rescue,” said Nathan Collins, MFBF District IV board representative.

“Work with them to ensure they have adequate understanding of potential issues relating to grain quality to ensure people are aware and prepared.”

For more information go to fbmn.org/safety.