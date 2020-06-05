Graduation banners honor Luverne seniors

It’s beginning to look like graduation season in downtown Luverne this week with 92 light pole banners honoring students in the Luverne High School Class of 2020.

Brian Remme, city electric utility supervisor, began hanging the banners Tuesday morning. “They really look good,” he said. “I think it’s going to do something different for Main Street.”

Jim Juhl of Myhre Studio photographed the Luverne seniors last month in their graduation caps and gowns (one at a time, observing social distance), and Quality Printing designers put those images on banners that local businesses paid for.

“I think it’s great, honestly, that given the circumstances, the community stepped up and did this for the seniors,” Remme said.

Security Savings Bank sponsored the portrait sessions, and the light pole banners were paid for by Herman Ford, Loosbrock Electrical Construction, Minnwest Bank, Professional Ag Marketing, Wayne Kruger Construction, Quality Printing, Security Savings Bank, Sunshine Foods and Wayne’s Body Shop.

They’ll be donated to the senior families when they come down this summer.

It’s one more way the community has supported the senior students and their families who are missing out on the final moments (including prom, spring activities and graduation) of their final year of high school.

In March all the families of graduating students received red and white yard signs announcing their Class of 2020 seniors in their homes.

Those signs were sponsored by Quality Printing, McClure Plumbing & Heating, Papik Motors, First Farmers and Merchants Bank, and Security Savings Bank for donating to the cost of seniors signs.

Similar supportive gestures are occurring in other local communities. Adrian High School seniors, for example, will also be featured on light poles in their community.

Luverne, H-BC, Adrian and Ellsworth have announced their graduation dates remain in place with details for virtual ceremonies shared later.