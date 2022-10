The Luverne High School girls’ tennis team is making history this week as the first girls’ tennis team to earn a Section 3A championship and a berth in the Minnesota State High School League girls’ tennis tournament. The team opened Class A quarterfinal play Tuesday morning with a loss against Providence Academy in Plymouth at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus.

