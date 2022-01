The Luverne Cardinals improved their girls’ hockey record to 16-1 with a pair of wins this past week.

They traveled to Fairmont for an 8-2 win Tuesday, Jan. 4, before returning home Friday to beat Wahpeton-Breckenridge 9-1.

Luverne 8, Fairmont 2

It took a little time to get the Luverne girls rolling on Tuesday night in Fairmont.