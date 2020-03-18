Home / Home
Gevo Inc. celebrated the completion of two 2.5 MW wind turbines west of Luverne to power its local ethanol and isobutanol production plant Wednesday morning, March 11. Landowner Greg Gabrielson (in middle, holding scissors) completed the ribbon-cutting with (from left) Gevo representative Chris Ryan, Rock County Commissioners Greg Burger, Stan Williamson, Sherri Thompson, Gevo CEO Patrick Gruber, landowner Greg Gabrielson, Harrison Street representatives Carolyn Arida, Christopher Merrill, Commissioner GaryGevo Chief Executive Officer Patrick Gruber thanks the crowd of about 35 people attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony that also included local county commissioners Sherri Thompson (left), Greg Burger, Stan Williamson and landowner Greg Gabrielson. Gevo’s Rock County Wind Energy Project is the first wind turbine project permitted in the county under the new Renewable Energy Ordinance passed in 2018.A foggy morning greeted those attending the Gevo Inc. ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning, March 11, at the north wind turbine site on County Road 4 west of Luverne. Two turbines make up Gevo’s Rock County Wind Energy Project intended to reduce the plant’s reliance on carbon-based energy sources.

Gevo wind turbines up and ready

Wed, 03/18/2020 - 2:54pm mfodness
Agri-Energy plant enters Phase 2 of green energy plan
By: 
Mavis Fodness

Gevo Inc. stepped closer to becoming the first bio-based production company to use renewable energy resources to power its production plant and reduce its carbon footprint on the environment.

The two wind turbines — west of the Luverne Agri-Energy facility — are expected to supply electricity to produce ethanol and isobutanol by green energy next month.

A ribbon-cutting celebrating the turbines’ completion was conducted Wednesday morning, March 11, under foggy skies.

Gevo Chief Executive Officer Patrick Gruber thanked the 35 people who attended the event. They gathered at the north turbine site along County Road 4. The two turbines comprise Gevo’s Rock County Wind Fuel project.

Gevo partnered with Juhl Energy of Chanhassen to construct and manage the two 2.5 MW turbines.

Faith Technologies of Minneapolis completed the construction of the turbines and the burial of the underground cables that brings electricity directly to the production plant. The company will finish commissioning the turbines in the next couple of weeks.

Harrison Street, an investment company in Chicago, and First Farmers and Merchants Bank financed the first of two phases of Gevo’s green energy plan to reduce carbon emissions.

The emissions reduction allows Gevo’s corn-based products to be sold in the more profitable low-carbon fuel market.

The use of renewable energy sources lowers the production plant’s carbon intensity rating. The rating is based on how much carbon dioxide is released into the environment during the manufacturing process.

Gevo’s goal is to make the Luverne plant the lowest CI-rated site in the U.S.

The completion of the wind turbines is one step toward Gevo’s goal.

“It’s really eventful,” Gruber said. “We want to show the world how it is done.”

Financing of Phase 2 of Gevo’s green energy plan is currently underway.

Phase 2 replaces the plant’s reliance on natural gas, another carbon-based fuel, with biogas digester using livestock manure.

Gevo is working with local livestock producers on the biogas concept with potential operations in place by 2023.

The green energy plan was released in June 2019 with $100 million in planned improvements. Once successfully implemented, employment at the plant is expected to increase.

Currently the plant employs 30 direct workers and 20 contractors. The plan is to expand to 50 workers and 50 contractors.

The Luverne plant was originally built in 1996 with ethanol production beginning in 1998.

Isobutanol was first produced at the plant in 2012.

In addition to isobutanol and ethanol, Gevo also manufactures jet fuel and isooctane from corn. Corn oil and high protein animal feed are sellable by-products from the fuel-making process.

Once the wind turbines are fully operational, Gevo expects to increase its annual use of corn to 7.5 million with plans to double that amount once the green energy plan is completed.

