Kindergartners at Luverne Elementary School took to the performing arts center stage Friday afternoon for their first music program of their academic careers. The 71 students sang several popular Mother Goose rhymes including “Mother Hubbard,” “Jack B. Nimble,” “Three Little Kittens” and “Humpty Dumpty.” Conducting the students is Morgan Van Holland.

