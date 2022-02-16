Get Hooked Ice Fishing Derby is Saturday

The 2022 Get Hooked Ice Fishing Derby is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Lake in Luverne. Last year more than 375 people registered and fished from dozens of fish houses covering the ice surface. During last year’s Get Hooked Ice Fishing Derby at The Lake, Jesse Petersen (pictured above, in foreground) and Josh Petersen fished from holes drilled only a few feet apart, but Jesse had the hot spot, earning him second place for total ounces of fish — 195.7 ounces.