The Seventh Annual Get Hooked Ice Fishing Derby Saturday drew 155 registered youth and 150 adults from 53 different zip codes to The Lake in Luverne where anglers snagged nearly 135 pounds of fish in the tournament. Josh DePyper caught the largest fish among adults, Ivan Petersen

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.