GEP honors longtime supporter with visual tribute

A visual tribute to a longtime Green Earth Players supporter now greets anyone entering the organization’s basement costume storage area.

Lining the walls to the basement are six mini murals featuring six of the GEP’s productions that Linda Dummer helped bring to the stage.

Artist Mary Petersen chose elements from each of the six productions and painted six mini murals on the otherwise white brick walls.

She said she took inspiration from photographs taken by her husband, Ken, during the performances and from graphics used in programs.

“I just did my own thing,” Petersen said.

The project took several months to complete as Petersen was inspired by what she wanted to include in the mini murals.

Some murals feature props such as knives, candy or animals used in the production. The murals also include people, the painting resembling the local actor or actress who played the part.

Terri Ebert, GEP board member, said the picking and choosing of what to include in each of the murals was a fun tribute to Dummer and is meant to bring back memories of the productions and the longtime supporter.

“Linda was such a historian and she liked to keep track of people and when things happened,” Ebert said.

The productions featured in the murals include “Willy Wonka,” “A Year of Frog and Toad,” “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” “The Dixie Swim Club,” “Drinking Habits,” and the upcoming “A Game’s Afoot,” which will be performed this year.

The production of “A Game’s Afoot” was ready to open in March 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic was declared. Periodic rehearsals have continued in preparation for the mystery to take place this year.

Dummer died in April 2019 during the performance of “Drinking Habits,” which Petersen depicted by only including the brightly colored swimsuits and little of the women wearing them.

When the GEP moved to the West Main Street location, the basement became the dedicated area for costume storage.

Above the doorframe heading into the basement are words that Dummer frequently told performers during dress rehearsals and productions: “No food, drinks or smoking in costume!”