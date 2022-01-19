Home / Home
Workers prepare footings for the wall-in cooler and freezer on the east side of the former Grand Prairie Events building, future Generations home.

Generations plans February move to former Grand Prairie Events, fundraising challenge announced

Wed, 01/19/2022 - 12:51pm mfodness

Generations purchased the Grand Prairie Events building last summer, and the east side of the building has been under construction with a February move-in date.

According to Generations president George Bonnema, the project has been affected by supply-chain delays and other pandemic-related hurdles.

“I don’t know how contractors are building houses,” he said Wednesday.

 

Full text available to subscribers only.

