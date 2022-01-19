Generations plans February move to former Grand Prairie Events, fundraising challenge announced
Wed, 01/19/2022 - 12:51pm mfodness
Generations purchased the Grand Prairie Events building last summer, and the east side of the building has been under construction with a February move-in date.
According to Generations president George Bonnema, the project has been affected by supply-chain delays and other pandemic-related hurdles.
“I don’t know how contractors are building houses,” he said Wednesday.