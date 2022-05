Marlene and Darlene (Brenda Winter and DJ Luethje) were in rare form Thursday night for the Generations Dessert Theater fundraiser at the Generations Events Center where a full house of people gathered to raise money for the organization’s capital building fund.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.