Gas prices hit 10-year low

Gas prices in Luverne continued to drop as the coronavirus pandemic lessened the demand for oil around the world. On Friday the price per gallon at the Sunshine gas station was $1.63. On Monday the price was $1.59, the lowest early April price in a decade. According to GasBuddy.com survey, gas prices in Minnesota fell 10.1 cents in the past week and the price is 58.3 cents lower than last month. Last year at this time, a gallon of gas in Minnesota cost an average of $2.63. The previous low from a gallon of gas in the past decade in Minnesota was $1.88 in 2016. The highest was $3.80 in 2012.