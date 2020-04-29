Friendly community competition emerges between Adrian, Ellsworth to lift spirits

The cities of Adrian and Ellsworth are competing for bragging rights for “most patriotic community” as part of a pandemic effort to lift spirits among residents.

According to Adrian Community Assistant Megan Vortherms, the two city offices announced it earlier this week to residents.

“We decided we need to bring some excitement and fun to our communities so we thought why not a little friendly competition between our towns,” she said.

“We are asking all residents to participate. Any age can join and it is all being done while practicing social distancing.”

The information sent to residents asked them to decorate their homes and/or front yards and windows under the patriotic theme, ‘Proud to be an American.’

“Once you are done decorating, we ask that you take a picture of your home and post it on your town’s Facebook page and write #BetterTogether,” the residents were told.

“We are hoping our communities have fun with this and we see a lot of red, white, and blue around our two towns,” Vortherms said.

All pictures need to be posted by Friday, May 8, for social media readers to react with “likes” on each town’s Facebook page.

Each “like” will be counted as a vote, and the competition will continue until 8 a.m. Monday, May 11, when winners will be announced.

Ellsworth Mayor Tasha Domeyer credited Vortherms for the idea, but said it will be a welcome diversion.

“I hope people go out and have a little fun with it,” she said. “It will give us something to talk about besides the coronavirus.”

Whichever town’s picture receives the most likes will be the winner of a trophy with “COVID-19 #BetterTogether” on it to display at their city hall for the year, along with bragging rights for the honor.

“We can’t wait to see everyone’s yard and all of our American Pride,” Vortherms said. “Join the fun and remember to only decorate your home and make sure to be following the social distancing rules.”

Vortherms can be reached in Adrian at 507-483-2849. Domeyer can be reached through the Ellsworth Facebook page.