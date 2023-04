Friends, family and the Luverne Area Chamber celebrated a ribbon-cutting Friday afternoon for Cardinal Moving, a business created by four Luverne High School students, Adam Ask, Marcus Vortherms, Marcos Diaz and Zach Overgaard.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.