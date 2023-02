Business manager Tyler Reisch (far left) swears in new Luverne School Board members (from left) Mike DeBates, Zach Nolz, incumbent Eric Hartman, and Randy Sasker Thursday night, Jan. 26, in the district board room. New officers for 2023 include chairman Tim Jarchow, vice chairman Eric Hartman, secretary David Wrigg and treasurer Mike DeBates.

