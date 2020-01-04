Foundation accepts donations for coronavirus crisis

Area residents are looking for ways to help friends and neighbors who are affected by coronavirus hardships, and the Luverne Area Community Foundation is matching dollars to causes.

“COVID-19 will affect our community in more ways than we realize, and this will act as disaster relief funding to allow us to step in and fill a need,” said LACF director Emily Crabtree.

Specifically, LACF set up a “COVID-19 Help Fund” that is designed to support organizations that are helping residents affected by losses associated with the virus.

“Each of us has a differing burden to bear during this uncertain time,” Crabtree said. “We are blessed with organizations that have resources to help our friends and neighbors in need.”

Many local nonprofits help people with food, lost wages, mental health, mentoring, child care and more.

The new LACF fund is ready to accept donations from the public to support the organizations on the front lines of a coronavirus-ravaged economy.

“Every dollar will help us do more in our community,” Crabtree said.

To make an online donation to the Covid-19 Help Fund, visit www.luvacf.org or mail a check to LACF at PO Box 623, Luverne, MN 56156. All donations are tax-deductible.

“It’s times like these that community matters most,” Crabtree said.

She said LACF applied for help through the Minnesota Council of Foundations Greater Minnesota Disaster Relief Fund.

“If these dollars come through, that will be a huge help,” Crabtree said.

