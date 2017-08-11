Former resident, student organizing Magnolia all-school reunion

Class reunions have been a part of Lisa Fischenich’s life even before she graduated from Luverne High School in 1983.

Her parents, Dallas and Carol Dohlmann, often gathered with Dallas’ 1960 classmates from Magnolia High School.

“I remember growing up going to these,” Fischenich said.

Now she also wants to reconnect with classmates from Magnolia Public Schools.

Magnolia’s last high school graduating class was in 1981. The elementary school closed in 1994.

“I hung out with all the kids three to four years ahead of me (at Magnolia school),” she said. “It (an all-school reunion) is a lot more interesting than just 15 kids from the same class.”

Fischenich estimates the reunion guest list at 883 students — a number gathered by paging through the 1981 yearbook.

To gauge interest and to garner a little help with organizing an all-school reunion (Fischenich lives in Vicksburg, Mississippi), she created a Facebook page called Magnolia Bulldogs (MN).

“I don’t want to be the only one, but I want there to be one (a reunion),” she said.

So far more than 215 people are following the Magnolia Bulldogs (MN) page and many have offered to assist Fischenich with reunion plans in 2018, possibly near Labor Day Weekend.

Her dad has organized the 1960 reunion around the same time. This past reunion included members from eight other MHS classes.

Ideas are also being sought in what and where to conduct the reunion. The last reunion was organized in 2006, dubbed the All School 50th Reunion 1922-1981.

All ideas can be directed to an email set up for the event bulldogsofmagnolia@yahoo.com.

The former school building in Magnolia has continued as an education facility.

In 1995 Pinnacle Programs Inc. opened as a residential youth treatment facility. In 2003 the center changed management and became Southwest Youth Services, which serves males ages 10 to 19.