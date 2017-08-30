Five Rock County 4-H'ers compete at regional dog show

Rebecca Austin will represent Rock County at the upcoming Minnesota State 4-H Dog Show at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.

Austin earned grand champion honors at the Southwest Minnesota Regional Dog Show Aug. 7 at the Nobles County Fairgrounds in Worthington.

She won each of her intermediate division classes.

The winning classes included beginner agility and obedience, jumpers I, and pre-novice rally.

Other dog handlers from Rock County included Brooke Feit, Jo-Hannah Ladd, Mary-Frances Ladd and Michaella Sandbulte.

Each competed in the senior division.

Feit earned reserve champion ribbons in jumpers I, beginner obedience and pre-novice rally. She earned a blue ribbon in beginner agility.

Jo-Hannah Ladd earned reserve champion honors in novice obedience and jumpers II. She received blue ribbons in advanced rally and intermediate agility.

Mary-Frances Ladd received a grand champion ribbon in pre-advance rally and blue ribbons in novice obedience, jumpers II and advanced rally. She received a red ribbon in senior agility.

Sandbulte earned purple ribbons in pre-novice rally, beginner obedience and jumpers I. She received a blue ribbon in beginner agility.

Joining Rock County at the regional dog show event were 4-H’ers from Nobles, Murray and Jackson counties.

The state dog show takes place Sept. 23-24.