Five Rock County 4-H'ers compete at regional dog show
Rebecca Austin will represent Rock County at the upcoming Minnesota State 4-H Dog Show at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
Austin earned grand champion honors at the Southwest Minnesota Regional Dog Show Aug. 7 at the Nobles County Fairgrounds in Worthington.
She won each of her intermediate division classes.
The winning classes included beginner agility and obedience, jumpers I, and pre-novice rally.
Other dog handlers from Rock County included Brooke Feit, Jo-Hannah Ladd, Mary-Frances Ladd and Michaella Sandbulte.
Each competed in the senior division.
Feit earned reserve champion ribbons in jumpers I, beginner obedience and pre-novice rally. She earned a blue ribbon in beginner agility.
Jo-Hannah Ladd earned reserve champion honors in novice obedience and jumpers II. She received blue ribbons in advanced rally and intermediate agility.
Mary-Frances Ladd received a grand champion ribbon in pre-advance rally and blue ribbons in novice obedience, jumpers II and advanced rally. She received a red ribbon in senior agility.
Sandbulte earned purple ribbons in pre-novice rally, beginner obedience and jumpers I. She received a blue ribbon in beginner agility.
Joining Rock County at the regional dog show event were 4-H’ers from Nobles, Murray and Jackson counties.
The state dog show takes place Sept. 23-24.